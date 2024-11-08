'You Don't Know The Result Until You Actually Try It': Sony CEO On Concord's 11-Day Shutdown

Sony Group Corp’s SONY leadership discussed the abrupt closure of Concord, a live-service shooter launched just this August and pulled only 11 days later due to low sales.

An Eye-Opening Setback For Sony's Live Service Ambitions

Speaking during a a recent earnings call (via GamesIndustry.biz), Sony's president, COO, and CFO Hiroki Totoki acknowledged that Sony is still navigating the complexities of live-service games—a sector where it remains relatively inexperienced. Totoki noted that internal reviews have already highlighted key areas for improvement.

See Also: Sony Pulls Plug On Concord: Multiplayer Shooter Game Goes Offline Soon After Launch

"With regards to new IP, of course, you don't know the result until you actually try it," Totoki explained through an interpreter. "We probably need to have a lot of gates, including user testing or internal evaluation, and the timing of such gates. And then we need to bring them forward, and we should have done those gates much earlier than we did."

The approach to Concord, a new IP managed by Firewalk Studios, is a case in point. Totoki pointed out that Sony’s organizational structure, which he described as "siloed," complicated collaboration across development and sales. Breaking down these barriers, he suggested, could enable smoother game rollouts and stronger sales alignment.

The platform holder has also recognized the importance of timing in live-service game launches. Totoki pointed out that selecting the optimal release window is critical — not only for a title’s success but also for preventing "cannibalization" across Sony’s portfolio.

Aftermath: Refunds, Studio Closure, And Corporate Lessons

Following Concord’s short-lived journey, Sony offered players full refunds and announced the closure of Firewalk Studios.

Sadahiko Hayakawa, Sony's senior vice president for finance and investor relations, contrasted Concord’s trajectory with the company's other live-service launch this year, Helldivers 2, which he described as "a huge hit."

According to Hayakawa, both launches provided invaluable insights into managing live-service games and highlighted the need for Sony to fine-tune its development strategies.

"We intend to share the lessons learned from our successes and failures across our studios, including in the areas of title development management as well as the process of continually adding expanded content and scaling the service after its release so as to strengthen our development management system," Hayakawa stated.

Forging Ahead With A Balanced Portfolio Of Live And Single-Player Games

Despite Concord’s challenges, Sony remains committed to expanding its live-service lineup. In 2023, the company set an ambitious goal to launch six live-service titles by the end of March 2026.

To balance its portfolio, Sony plans to leverage its strength in single-player games—often more predictable hits due to established IPs—alongside live-service ventures that may involve greater risk but promise lucrative returns if successful.

Hayakawa said that Sony aims to develop "an optimum title portfolio during the current mid-range plan period that combines single-player games — which are our strengths and which have a higher predictability of becoming hits due to our proven IP — with live-service games that pursue upside while taking on a certain amount of risk upon release."

Read Next:

Image courtesy: Sony