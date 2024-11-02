Warren Buffett's Frugal Lifestyle Was Once Highlighted In 'The Office' Cameo: 'What About Mileage When I Use My Car, I Mean Gas Ain't Cheap You Know'

Billionaire Warren Buffett is well-known around the world as one of the best investors of all time. The investor, also known as the Oracle of Omaha, is also known for a frugal lifestyle that involves not buying expensive cars and houses.

A cameo on a television show once highlighted Buffett's frugality.

What Happened: Buffett, who is the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Inc BRKBRK, has turned the conglomerate into a $1 trillion company thanks to investing in and buying companies that fit into the billionaire's buying principles, which can include hunting for value.

The billionaire has lived in the same house in Nebraska since 1958 in one of the biggest examples of the frugal lifestyle of Buffett. Other examples include not buying new vehicles and eating McDonald's food.

In 2011, Buffett was featured in a cameo role on the hit television show "The Office." The episode titled "Search Committee" aired on May 19, 2011.

In the episode, Buffett was one of the people who were applying for the role of regional manager at Dunder Mifflin.

"Can you do any better on salary," Buffett's character says in the clip.

"Unfortunately, that range is set at corporate," Jim, who is played by John Krasinski, says.

"What about mileage when I use my car, I mean gas ain't cheap you know," Buffett asks.

Jim tells Buffett that 25 cents per mile is generous, which prompts the negotiating skills of the billionaire investor and pokes playful fun at his frugality.

"How about 27? And when I make long distance calls, will it be monitored or is it on the honor system?" Buffett asks.

The episode also saw actors Jim Carrey, Ricky Gervais, Will Arnett and Ray Romano featured as people applying for the same job.

Buffett's character did not get the job.

Why the Cameo?: Buffett filmed a "The Office" spoof video that aired at his annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting previously.

The five-minute spoof video played at the annual meeting in 2011, but has not been released publicly outside of the meeting. The opening videos have become a tradition for the annual shareholders meeting and often featured Buffett and the late Charlie Munger along with celebrity cameos.

According to one person who saw the video, the spoof featured Steve Carrell as Michael Scott saying Buffett is "at least 90 years old and runs a company called Berkshire Hathaway that produces all of Anne Hathaway's movies."

Buffett tells Scott that Berkshire Hathaway is "a collection of odds and ends. Mostly odds."

When Buffett is introduced by his nickname of the "Oracle of Omaha," Dwight Schrute, played by Rainn Wilson, says, "Yeah, I'm Dwight Schrute, the Droid of Scranton."

