Legendary investor Warren Buffett is known for his history of strong gains for Berkshire Hathaway Inc BRKBRK that often beat the broader stock market indexes.

Buffett is also known for his sharp wit and quotable quotes that many in the investing community refer to on a daily, weekly or monthly basis.

Benzinga recently put some of Buffett's best quotes to the test.

"Which Warren Buffett quote resonates with you the most?" Benzinga asked.

The results were:

"Be fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearful.": 33%

"The best investment you can make is in yourself.": 28%

"Rule No. 1: Never lose money. Rule No. 2: Never forget rule No. 1.": 24%

"Someone's sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago": 12%

"Cryptocurrency is probably rat poison squared.": 3%

The winning quote came from Buffett during the 2008 financial crisis with the investor sharing in an op-ed piece in the New York Times that he was buying American stocks as share prices had fallen dramatically.

You may not be a billionaire like Warren Buffett, but you can uncover hidden gems in the stock market using our proprietary data and pattern recognition — check out five stocks flying under the radar that deserve your attention.

While many Benzinga readers picked the "be fearful" and "the best investment" quotes, third place "Rule No. 1" is perhaps Buffett's most well-known quote.

There likely isn't a bad quote among the bunch when it comes to applying Buffett's investing wisdom, save for the last one.

While many have made money in the cryptocurrency sector and see the long-term potential, Buffett has not come around and likely never will. Buffett has compared Bitcoin BTC/USD to rat poison squared and also said he wouldn't buy all the Bitcoin in the world for $25.

Buffett’s strong investing returns and quotable quotes could be the reason a recent Benzinga poll found the legendary investor voted the most likely person to go down as the most legendary investor in 100 years with 61% of the vote. Buffett beat Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Mark Cuban in the poll.

Read Next:

The study was conducted by Benzinga from Oct. 15 through Oct. 17, 2024, and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older. Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from 108 adults.

Photo: Shutterstock