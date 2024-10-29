Oasis Cancels 50,000 Tickets To Combat Scalping

Oasis promoters, Live Nation Entertainment Inc LYV and SJM, are gearing up to cancel over 50,000 tickets for the band's much-anticipated UK reunion tour, a decision aimed at combating ticket scalping.

Reclaiming Tickets For Fans

In an announcement made to the BBC, the promoters confirmed that the canceled tickets would be redistributed through the official channel, Ticketmaster, at their original face value.

This decisive action follows a surge of interest in the tour, which saw over 10 million fans from 158 countries vying for a limited 1.4 million tickets available during the August sale.

With strong demand, it is no surprise that unauthorized resellers quickly emerged, capitalizing on the frenzy. Some tickets were listed at eye-watering prices, with some reaching 11,000 pounds ($14,280) on Viagogo and 119,000 pounds on StubHub.

"These terms and conditions were successfully put in place to take action against secondary ticketing companies reselling tickets for huge profit," a spokesperson for Live Nation and SJM said. This clampdown, however, has not been without controversy, as only 4% of tickets (approximately 50,000) surfaced on resale sites, a figure that could be considerably higher in larger tours.

The Challenges Of Ticket Resales

The issue of ticket scalping is pervasive in the industry, with promoters noting that some major tours can see up to 20% of tickets appearing on unauthorized secondary platforms. This has prompted a strong response from both Live Nation and SJM, urging fans not to purchase tickets from unauthorized websites due to the potential for fraud and the risk of cancellation.

"We will continue to sell them in the way the regulator says we can. We are serving a clear consumer need," said Matt Drew, a business development executive at Viagogo. He highlighted that only 2% of Oasis tickets are on platforms like Viagogo and StubHub, yet the growing number of unauthorized resales remains a pressing concern.

The Role Of Technology In Ticket Sales

Ticketmaster has taken significant measures to thwart scalpers. They reported blocking 250 million suspicious activities during the initial day of ticket sales. Despite this, the global network of resellers continues to thrive, with traders operating in regions as diverse as Hawaii, Brazil, and Dubai, all offering multiple tickets at premium prices.

In light of the recent cancellations, the promoters have assured fans that those who may have had their tickets mistakenly canceled will still have the opportunity to appeal for a case review through their ticket agent.

Reunion Tour Details And Pricing Controversies

The reunion tour marks a historic moment for Oasis, as it will be the first time Liam and Noel Gallagher perform together since 2009. Kicking off in Cardiff on July 4, 2025, the tour will span major UK cities and extend to international destinations, including the US, Japan, and Mexico.

However, the tour has faced scrutiny over its dynamic pricing strategy. Reports surfaced that some fans paid more than £350 ($450) for tickets that were initially priced at £150 ($195). In response to the backlash, Oasis publicly distanced themselves from these pricing decision: "It needs to be made clear that Oasis leave decisions on ticketing and pricing entirely to their promoters and management."

The band later confirmed that the dynamic pricing model will not be utilized for their North American leg, with hopes of avoiding a repeat of the challenges experienced by fans in the UK.

