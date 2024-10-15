NBCU's Comcast Announces Major Ad Team Overhaul Amid Leadership Departures, Eyes New Strategy For Sports And Olympics Sales

NBCUniversal subsidiary of Comcast Corp CMCSA has announced a significant restructuring of its advertising executive team. This move sees the departure of several key figures, including Dan Lovinger, who was instrumental in the company’s advertising success during the Paris Olympics.

What Happened: The restructuring was disclosed on Monday by Alison Levin, President of Advertising and Partnerships at NBCU, the news publication, Deadline reported on Monday.

The changes will also involve the recruitment of new talent in emerging business sectors. Levin is set to address these changes in a virtual all-hands meeting on Tuesday.

Levin’s memo also outlined a new approach to sports advertising, with Peter Lazarus set to lead the expanded team. This team will now encompass all Olympic sales and the Sports vertical. The memo also expressed gratitude to the departing colleagues and highlighted the company’s future prospects with the new streamlined structure.

"As we look forward, it is imperative that we support one another and continue to foster a culture of transparency and collaboration. I am incredibly bullish on our future, and with this new streamlined structure, I know we have the right strategy, the right assets, and the right team in place to grow our market share and better position us to succeed," Levin wrote.

Under Lovinger’s leadership, NBCU generated over $1.25 billion in ad and sponsorship revenue from the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games, setting a new Olympic record. Lovinger, who held the title of President, Olympic and Paralympic Sales, joined NBCU in 2011 and has had a significant impact on the company’s advertising success.

Why It Matters: NBCUniversal’s restructuring comes at a time when the company has been making significant strides in its advertising and media operations.

Earlier in the year, the company partnered with DoubleVerify to expand its OTT measurement solutions, offering program-level measurement solutions for OTT devices, particularly Connected TV (CTV). This advancement in streaming verification empowered NBCUniversal advertisers to assess brand safety, suitability, and content performance at the program level.

Moreover, Comcast Corporation recently sold a portion of its stake in BuzzFeed after a stock rally resulting from former 2024 presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy‘s disclosure of a 7.7% stake in the company.

