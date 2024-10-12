The Trump Film Trump Doesn't Want You To See

“The Apprentice,” a controversial biographical film about former President Donald Trump, is set to hit theaters despite facing initial funding controversies and objections from Trump himself.

What Happened: The film, penned and produced by Vanity Fair journalist Gabriel Sherman, delves into Trump’s rise in New York City during the 1970s and ’80s.

The movie encountered significant hurdles before its release. Initially funded by billionaire Trump supporter Dan Snyder, the film’s production was nearly halted due to Snyder’s disapproval of the final cut.

Despite this, Sherman managed to showcase the movie at the Cannes film festival, igniting further controversy, reports Business Insider.

Trump, played by Sebastian Stan in the film, sent Sherman a cease-and-desist letter, with a spokesperson labeling the film as “garbage” and “pure fiction which sensationalizes lies that have been long debunked.”

Despite this, Sherman stands by his work, stating that the film humanizes Trump while not shying away from his flaws.

Also Read: Trump Movie Director Claps Back At Criticism, Lawsuit Threats: ‘No Nice Metaphorical Way To Deal With Fascism'

Major Hollywood studios initially refused to finance the film’s production, leading Sherman to partner with Kinematics, a production company run by Mark Rapaport, who is married to Dan Snyder’s daughter. Snyder indirectly funded the movie through a loan to Rapaport’s company.

Despite the controversy and legal battles, Sherman confirmed that audiences will be able to see the film. He expressed his surprise at the lack of support from major studios and distributors, attributing it to fears of potential repercussions from a future Trump administration.

Why It Matters: The release of “The Apprentice” marks a significant moment in the film industry, demonstrating the power of independent production companies in the face of opposition from major studios.

The film’s journey to the big screen, despite the controversy and legal battles, is a testament to the determination and resilience of its creators.

It also highlights the ongoing influence of Trump, even as a private citizen, and the potential repercussions that his supporters and detractors can have on creative endeavors.

Read Next

Trump Biopic ‘The Apprentice’ To Hit Theaters Soon Amid Legal Threats and Polarized Reviews

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.