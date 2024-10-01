Texas Man Spends $4K Buying Taylor Swift Guitar And Then Smashes It With A Hammer To Cheering Crowd

A man in Ellis County, Texas, purchased a Taylor Swift-inspired guitar for $4,000 at an auction, only to smash it with a hammer.

What Happened: In a video shared by TMZ, the man, who has white hair, is seen repeatedly hitting the guitar with a hammer while the crowd cheers. He appeared ready to smash it on the ground before the auction’s host intervened.

The incident occurred at the annual Ellis County WildGame Dinner, a non-profit event aimed at raising funds for youth agricultural education in Ellis County, according to the organization's website. Swift has not yet commented on the video.

Swift is currently preparing for the final dates of her record-breaking Eras Tour, which concludes on Nov. 3 in Indianapolis and has additional dates in Vancouver from Dec. 6-8.

Recently, Swift endorsed Democratic presidential candidate and current Vice President Kamala Harris, who praised Swift for her courage and artistic achievements.

Why It Matters: Swift's Eras Tour has significantly impacted various sectors, including a 25% surge in demand for United Airlines Holdings Inc. flights, as fans travel to attend her concerts. This highlights her influence on the economy and travel industry.

Additionally, Swift’s endorsement of Harris has stirred political discourse, drawing reactions from notable figures like Elon Musk and Hillary Clinton. Musk’s controversial post about Swift’s endorsement led to Clinton condemning his remarks, calling them “rotten and creepy.”

Moreover, Mark Zuckerberg recently shared his parenting philosophy, advising his daughter to aspire to be herself rather than a celebrity like Swift. This conversation underscores the cultural impact Swift has on younger generations and the broader societal discussions about fame and individuality.

