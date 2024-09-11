Shaq Once Said The 'Earth Was Flat' And Then It Cost Him $20M: 'It Was Like 500K Hate Mail'

Earlier this month, NBA Hall of Famer, Shaquille O'Neal, also known as Shaq, revealed that he lost a $20 million deal due to his public comment that the Earth is flat.

What Happened: During an episode of Complex’s “GOAT Talk,” O’Neal spoke about how his involvement in the 2017 flat Earth debate led to the loss of a lucrative deal.

The former Los Angeles Lakers superstar discussed various topics with his son, Myles O’Neal when a cue card question brought up the incident.

The NBA legend remembered his contentious statement, “I said Earth was flat one time, and I lost a f**king big deal on that. Yeah, cause [of] the haters.”

He did not reveal the name of the company but stated that the decision-makers received 500,000 complaints, which prompted them to terminate the partnership.

“It was like 500,000 hate mail they said man we can’t big deal like $20 million I’m not going to elaborate on it,” he stated.

Why It Matters: O’Neal caused a media uproar in 2017 when he appeared to support the flat Earth theory on “The Big Podcast With Shaq.”

Later, while appearing on Jordan Harbinger’s podcast “The Art of Charm,” O’Neal took back his comments, saying he was only kidding.

“The Earth is flat,” he said, adding, “Would you like to hear my theory? The first part of the theory is, I’m joking, you idiots.”

His controversial statement coincided with a similar claim by Dallas Mavericks point guard, Kyrie Irving, who later apologized after facing backlash.

Meanwhile, O’Neal’s off-court activities have been making headlines. Earlier this month, he showcased his custom Tesla Cybertruck.

The vehicle, named the "Cyberbeast," features a widebody kit and carbon fiber build, enhancing its lightweight design and bold appearance.

