Apple CEO Tim Cook Makes Waves At Venice Film Festival, Rubs Shoulders With Likes Of Cate Blanchett And George Clooney

Apple Inc. AAPL CEO Tim Cook was seen at the 81st Venice International Film Festival in Italy mingling with Hollywood’s elite.

What Happened: Over the weekend, Cook, along with other Apple executives, attended the festival to promote “Disclaimer,” an Apple TV+ limited series premiering at the festival and set to debut worldwide in October, reported Business Insider.

“Disclaimer,” a psychological thriller starring Cate Blanchett and directed by Alfonso Cuarón, is about a reporter who exposes others’ wrongdoings. The series will be released globally on Oct. 11 on Apple TV+.

See Also: Google Chrome To Trigger Vibrations On Your Smartphone When You Do This

Cook spent the evening with Blanchett, an executive producer on the series, Cuarón, and Eddy Cue, Apple's senior VP of Services.

Before his appearance at the festival, the Apple CEO was seen socializing with George Clooney and Amal Clooney at their Lake Como villa on Thursday, the report noted.

The trio traveled by boat to have dinner at Villa Passalacqua, a 5-star hotel.

Another Apple TV+ film, “Wolfs,” featuring Clooney and Brad Pitt, is also premiering at the festival and will be available on Apple TV+ on Sept. 27.

However, on Sunday, during a press conference in Venice, Clooney expressed disappointment about Apple not providing a wider theatrical release for the film.

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

Why It Matters: Previously, it was reported that Cook’s potential retirement has sparked a successor search at Apple. His tenure has exceeded that of the typical Fortune 500 CEO, and at 63, he surpasses the age of many of his counterparts.

In June, Cook stated in a conversation with tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee that he doesn’t think about his legacy. “I typically am always focused on the forward, not the rearview mirror. And that is a characteristic of Apple in general, we're very focused on the forward… I feel the same way, personally.”

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his retirement, Cook continues to lead Apple to success. In August, Apple reported third-quarter earnings that exceeded expectations, with Cook highlighting a ‘breakthrough’ AI platform.

Image via Shutterstock

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.