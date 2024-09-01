Netflix Wants To Keep You Hooked By Unleashing The Power Of Dubbed Reality Shows, Uses South Korea As Proving Ground

To boost the global appeal of its reality TV shows, streaming giant Netflix Inc. NFLX is reportedly offering cultural training to voice actors to improve the quality of dubbing and translations.

What Happened: Netflix is using South Korea as a pilot for this initiative.

The streaming giant is conducting 90-minute sessions on South Korean culture and expressions to ensure that dubbed content retains its authenticity while reaching a global audience, reported The Wall Street Journal.

The streaming giant’s strategy is to help non-English content, particularly unscripted reality TV, gain global appeal.

This move comes as Netflix faces increased competition in the streaming market. The aim is to help shows that are popular in one market, such as South Korean dating shows and game shows, gain international popularity.

See Also: Elon Musk Questions Legality Of OpenAI Going From Non-Profit To For-Profit Amid Apple, Nvidia Investment Buzz: ‘OpenAI Is A House Of Cards’

Research firm Ampere Analysis noted that streaming platforms are increasingly leaning towards unscripted shows, which are cost-effective compared to big-scale TV originals, the report noted.

Unscripted shows are nearing an equal split with scripted content, a significant shift from five years ago when about 70% of content was scripted.

Non-English content represents nearly one-third of all viewing on Netflix, which supports over 30 languages. South Korean shows, including hits like “Squid Game,” represent the largest portion of this non-English content.

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

Why It Matters: Netflix’s efforts to infuse Korean nuances into English-language voice-overs have proven successful.

For instance, the South Korean show “Physical: 100” topped Netflix’s global top-10 list in more than 80 countries, including the U.S., France, and Brazil, the report stated.

Over 40% of all viewings for South Korean unscripted shows are watched with dubbing.

This move aligns with the company’s recent financial performance, as reported in its second-quarter earnings, where it reported a 16.8% year-over-year increase in revenue.

In July, Netflix also plans to release a new game to subscribers every month starting in July 2024.

Image via Pixabay

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.