Woody Harrelson Reveals He Passed On Tesla Investment Opportunity: 'Big Money Mistake'

Woody Harrelson counts not investing in Elon Musk‘s EV company Tesla Inc. TSLA as one of his big investment mistakes to date, the actor said in a recent interview.

What Happened: In an interview with Marketwatch published on Friday, Harrelson said that he had an opportunity to invest in Tesla before the company went public.

One of Musk’s people visited Harrelson at his house with a “really fancy, superfast car” and asked whether he wanted to invest in the company. Harrelson, however, passed on the opportunity then and now terms it one of his big investment regrets. But passing on the opportunity to invest in Tesla is only one of the many regrets he has, the actor said.

“This guy came up to the house and he had this really fancy, superfast car. Almost like a race car. Not an actual race car, but it was like a Ferrari-type car and it was super fast. We took a ride in it. He's like, ‘You want to invest [in the company]?’ And I'm like, ‘Nah, I don't think so.'”

The “Ferrari-type car” Harrelson referred to in the interview is seemingly the company’s first-ever vehicle- the original 2008 Roadster.

Why It Matters: Founded in 2003, Tesla eventually went public in 2010. On its first day of trading on the Nasdaq stock exchange on Jun. 29, 2010, Tesla shares closed at a split-adjusted price of $1.59.

Tesla shares closed at $214.11 on Friday, implying that its value multiplied by about 135 times since listing. The company’s share price even crossed $400 in November 2021.

However, the stock is down 13.8% year-to-date, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

