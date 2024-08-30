Oprah Winfrey To Interview Bill Gates, Sam Altman, MKBHD, And Others On AI During Hour-Long Primetime Event

Oprah Winfrey is set to host a new special exploring the profound impact of artificial intelligence on daily life, airing on ABC and Hulu.

What Happened: According to ABC’s press release on Thursday, the one-hour primetime event, titled “AI and the Future of Us: An Oprah Winfrey Special,” will air on Thursday, Sept. 12, from 8:00 to 9:03 p.m. EDT.

The special will feature exclusive interviews with influential figures in AI, including Sam Altman, CEO of Open AI, who will explain AI in simple terms and discuss the responsibilities of AI company executives.

Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft and chair of the Gates Foundation, will discuss the AI revolution in science, health, and education, and its potential impact on the job market.

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

Tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee is also on the list of people who will discuss AI’s capabilities with Winfrey. He posted a picture on social media, ahead of the one-hour show.

See Also: Dean Of Valuation Aswath Damodaran Shares 3 Ways To Beat The Bot And Safeguard Your Job From AI

Tristan Harris and Aza Raskin, co-founders of the Center for Humane Technology, will highlight the emerging risks posed by powerful AI, while FBI Director Christopher Wray will reveal how criminals and foreign adversaries are exploiting AI.

Pulitzer Prize-winning author Marilynne Robinson will reflect on AI’s threat to human values and the resistance to AI’s convenience.

Why It Matters: The special comes at a time when AI is a hot topic of debate. Major tech firms are pouring billions into AI development, while some scientists have raised alarms about its potential dangers. There are concerns about AI replacing jobs and its broader societal impacts.

Recently, two former OpenAI employees criticized the company for opposing California’s AI regulation bill, warning of “catastrophic harm to society” if AI models are developed without adequate safety measures. Adding to the debate, tech billionaire and xAI founder Elon Musk has publicly supported the California AI safety bill, despite OpenAI’s preference for federal regulation.

Meanwhile, Gates has dismissed concerns about AI’s energy consumption, suggesting that the technology’s benefits will ultimately outweigh its environmental costs. Additionally, Brownlee, known for his tech reviews, has previously sparked discussions about AI’s practical applications and potential drawbacks.

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Image Via Shutterstock