Elon Musk Throws Weight Behind California AI Regulation Bill Even As OpenAI Prefers Federal Regulation Over State Laws: 'Will Make Some People Upset….'

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who co-founded OpenAI in 2015 and left the startup in 2018, only to start his AI venture xAI, has now publicly endorsed the SB 1047 AI safety bill in California.

What Happened: On Monday, Musk took to X, formerly Twitter, and expressed his support for the SB 1047 AI safety bill in California.

“This is a tough call and will make some people upset, but, all things considered, I think California should probably pass the SB 1047 AI safety bill,” Musk wrote.

He went on to add that for 20 years, he has been an advocate for AI regulation, “just as we regulate any product/technology that is a potential risk to the public.”

Why It Matters: The endorsement from Musk comes amid a heated debate on the bill. Earlier, two former OpenAI employees had expressed their disappointment at ChatGPT-maker’s opposition to the bill.

They also warn of potential “catastrophic harm to society” if AI models are developed without adequate safety precautions.

Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has also criticized the bill as “well-intentioned but ill-informed,” raising questions about the potential impact on her tech investments.

The bill, introduced by Senator Scott Wiener (D-Calif.), requires safety testing for advanced AI models that cost over $100 million to develop or demand substantial computing power.

Sam Altman-led OpenAI has contended that AI regulation should be managed at the federal level, warning that the bill could lead to an uncertain legal landscape.

