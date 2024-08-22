Chick-fil-A Plans Streaming App: Will It Be Available On Sundays?

Fast-food chain Chick-fil-A could be the latest company, and perhaps the most surprising in recent years, to launch a streaming platform.

What Happened: Best known for its chicken sandwiches and waffle fries and having its restaurants famously closed on Sundays, Chick-fil-A could soon become known for its latest entertainment titles on a streaming platform.

Chick-fil-A has been working with production companies to create family-friendly shows according to a report from Deadline.

Among the potential shows for the platform could be a family-friendly game show from Glassman Media, the company behind NBC's "The Wall." Deadline said the series has been greenlit with a ten-episode order.

Chick-fil-A is working with studios on unscripted content along with talking about licensing and acquiring content to fill out the slate or originals on the platform. Unscripted shows are believed to have a budget of around $400,000 per half-hour.

The streaming platform could launch later this year, according to the report.

Brian Gibson, who has worked on shows like "Top Gear" and "The X Factor" is said to be leading the platform's programming strategy.

Chick-fil-A previously helped produce content for its website, including short, animated "Stories of Evergreen Hills" films.

The company continues to rank as one of the top companies in the sector by sales per unit and has a loyal fan base that could help boost the presence of the streaming platform.

Why It's Important: An interesting thought on the new Chick-fil-A streaming platform will be if it is available to use on Sundays.

While this may seem farfetched and come with logistic struggles, this is a restaurant company that has gone to great lengths to be closed on Sundays.

The Atlanta-based company’s long-standing decision to be closed on Sundays dates back to its first location and comes from a religious background.

“Our founder S. Truett Cathy made the decision to close on Sundays in 1946 when he opened his first restaurant in Hapeville, Georgia. Having worked seven days a week in restaurants open 24 hours, Truett saw the importance of closing on Sundays so that he and his employees could set aside one day to rest or worship if they choose, a practice we uphold today,” the Chick-fil-A website says.

The family has honored this decision and keeping the company private since Cathy passed away in 2014.

One example of how far they will go in keeping their units closed on Sundays is the location located inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Georgia, home of the NFL's Atlanta Falcons. Despite the Falcons playing the majority of their home games on Sunday, the Chick-fil-A stadium location remains closed on those game days.

Not even the stadium hosting Super Bowl LIII in 2019 could get the Chick-fil-A location to open up on Sunday for the marquee event.

Chick-fil-A has been the subject of a potential law change in New York for restaurant locations in travel centers and rest stops to be open on Sundays.

Plans for a streaming platform outside of the entertainment industry aren't completely farfetched in the world of content creators and short-form content.

Lyft Inc LYFT and Airbnb ABNB are companies mentioned in the report that are helping make original series like "Lucky Lyft" and "Gay Chorus Deep South" respectively. These shows were done for other networks or for company use and not as full-blown streaming platform launches though.

