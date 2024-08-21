Amazon Could Score Another Video Game-Inspired Hit After Fallout: New Series Adapts Pac-Man, Dungeons & Dragons, Mega Man And More

Amazon.com Inc AMZN could have another video game adaptation hit with "Secret Level" unveiled Tuesday and drawing early comparisons to its "Fallout" series adaptation that generated strong viewership and reviews.

What Happened: Amazon — best known as an e-commerce company and cloud platform provider — also creates fresh content for its Prime Video streaming platform.

The latest effort, “Secret Level,” is hailed as an adult-animated anthology series, premieres exclusively on Prime Video on Dec. 10.

Amazon unveiled the first teaser trailer Tuesday at the opening night of Gamescom.

The series comes from Amazon's MGM Studios and Blur Studios, the creators of "Love, Death + Robots,” which streams on Netflix.

"Each episode of ‘Secret Level' serves as a gateway to a new adventure, unlocking exciting worlds from beloved gaming classics and highly anticipated new titles," the company said.

Here is the list of the games that served as the inspiration for the 15 episodes of "Secret Level."

"Armored Core"

"Concord"

"Crossfire"

"Dungeons & Dragons"

"Exodus"

"Honor of Kings"

"Mega Man"

"New World: Aeternum"

"PAC-MAN"

"Playstation" (various Playstation Studios entities)

"Sifu"

"Spelunky"

"The Outer Worlds"

"Unreal Tournament"

"Warhammer 40,000"

Amazon said every game has a story and the new series will highlight inspired stories from some of the most well-known game franchises.

Why It's Important: Strong anticipation from the gaming community could catapult “Secret Level” into yet another hit for Prime Video after the "Fallout" adaptation premiered earlier this year.

The “Secret Level” trailer garnered high praise from online review and technology site Tom's Guide: "Amazon's just unveiled a new trailer as part of the global Gamescom 2024 Opening Night Live…and it could well be the best video game series we've ever seen.”

Tom's Guide previously crowned "Love, Death + Robots" as one of the best adult animated series to hit Netflix, which leads to high hopes for "Secret Level."

"Fallout" saw strong viewership, received critical praise, and also led to increased gameplay for the gaming franchise. A second season is planned with no release date scheduled.

Included in the 15 games featured as episodes is Amazon game "New World: Aeternum," which releases on Oct. 15, 2024. Amazon released "New World" to strong demand in 2021. The new game is viewed as more of a new game and version of the 2021 release than a simple expansion pack and is also made for consoles compared the PC-only original.

Amazon also has other games and game adaptations coming like a game and show based on the "Tomb Raider" franchise. Other upcoming games include "Throne and Liberty," an open-world driving game from Maverick Games and a new Lord of the Rings MMO.

The Seattle-based company also announced co-op combat game "King of Meat" Tuesday at Gamescom. The game from Amazon Games and Glowmade will be available on the Playstation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Steam and Nintendo Switch.

"At Amazon Games we're diversifying our portfolio to offer a wide range of high-quality experiences for our players," Amazon Games Vice President Christoph Hartmann said.

Amazon's growth in video games could be in the early innings with several upcoming game launches and series based on games hoping to boost its gaming and streaming presence and revenue opportunities.

AMZN Price Action: Amazon shares trade at $179.58 versus a 52-week trading range of $118.35 to $201.20.

