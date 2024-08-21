Beyoncé Partners With LVHM's Moët Hennessy To Launch Luxury Whiskey Brand In Honor Of Her Great Grandfather

Music icon Beyoncé Knowles-Carter is making her debut in the luxury spirits market with the launch of a new whiskey brand, SirDavis, in collaboration with LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton LVMHF LVMUY.

What Happened: Beyoncé is the latest celebrity to use their influence to endorse high-end liquor brands. She named SirDavis in honor of her great-grandfather, Davis Hogue, a farmer who concealed whiskey bottles during the Prohibition era in the South.

“Discovering that my great-grandfather was a moonshine man made me feel like my love for whiskey was destined,” Beyoncé stated on Tuesday. “SirDavis allows me to honor him, creating a new shared legacy.”

The whiskey, which is produced and bottled in Houston, Beyoncé’s birthplace, is the first spirit brand Moët Hennessy has fully developed in the U.S.

Composed of 51% rye and 49% malted barley, the whiskey is aged in sherry casks, resulting in a “bold sophistication” profile.

SirDavis, priced at $89 per bottle, will hit the shelves in September. It is available for pre-order via the company’s official website.

Why It Matters: Beyoncé’s venture into the spirits industry comes on the heels of her recent political involvement.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the singer pledged a $4 million donation to Vice President Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign against former President Donald Trump.

Harris has been using a Beyoncé song in her campaign, and the artist’s endorsement and fundraising appearance could be imminent.

