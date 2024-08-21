Beyoncé Partners With LVHM's Moët Hennessy To Launch Luxury Whiskey Brand In Honor Of Her Great Grandfather

Music icon Beyoncé Knowles-Carter is making her debut in the luxury spirits market with the launch of a new whiskey brand, SirDavis, in collaboration with LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton LVMHF LVMUY.
What Happened: Beyoncé is the latest celebrity to use their influence to endorse high-end liquor brands. She named SirDavis in honor of her great-grandfather, Davis Hogue, a farmer who concealed whiskey bottles during the Prohibition era in the South.
“Discovering that my great-grandfather was a moonshine man made me feel like my love for whiskey was destined,” Beyoncé stated on Tuesday. “SirDavis allows me to honor him, creating a new shared legacy.”
See Also: Robert Kennedy Jr. Says If You Want To Drink A Coke, ‘Drink A Mexican Coke’ — Here’s Why
The whiskey, which is produced and bottled in Houston, Beyoncé’s birthplace, is the first spirit brand Moët Hennessy has fully developed in the U.S.
Composed of 51% rye and 49% malted barley, the whiskey is aged in sherry casks, resulting in a “bold sophistication” profile.
SirDavis, priced at $89 per bottle, will hit the shelves in September. It is available for pre-order via the company’s official website.
Why It Matters: Beyoncé’s venture into the spirits industry comes on the heels of her recent political involvement.
Earlier this month, it was reported that the singer pledged a $4 million donation to Vice President Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign against former President Donald Trump.
Harris has been using a Beyoncé song in her campaign, and the artist’s endorsement and fundraising appearance could be imminent.
Read Next:
- Trump Vs Harris: New Polls Indicate A Shift In The Political Landscape And This Candidate Is Taking The Lead
Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.
Photo courtesy: Shutterstock
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.