Charlie Munger Once Said That In His Entire Life, He Has Never Known A Wise Person Who 'Didn't Read All The Time — None, Zero:' Here Are Some Books That The Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chair Recommended — And Not All Are About Finance Either

Berkshire Hathaway's legendary late vice chairman, Charlie Munger, once said, "In my whole life, I have known no wise people who didn't read all the time — none, zero."

Munger was a celebrated figure among investors and equally famed as his Berkshire partner Warren Buffett. Known for his investment acumen and pivotal role in amassing one of the largest fortunes in U.S. history, passed away at the age of 99.

However, the doses of wisdom he offered people over the years continue to echo in the walls of boardrooms, classrooms, and libraries worldwide.

What set Munger apart from his counterparts was that he didn't confine himself to financial literature alone but explored various subjects. For instance, the legendary investor had an unexpected hero, Albert Einstein.

In the early 1990s, while giving a speech at Harvard University, Munger also spoke about why it’s important to study how psychology and economics connect.

This is likely the reason that the books he has recommended span genres from psychology and biology to history and economics. Here are some examples:

The Selfish Gene By Richard Dawkins

This book provides a deep dive into evolutionary biology, presenting complex ideas in an accessible manner. Munger values it for its scientific rigor and its implications for understanding human behavior.

Influence: The Psychology Of Persuasion By Robert Cialdini

The book is often praised for its insights into human psychology and the principles of influence. It delves into the mechanisms behind why people say “yes” and how to apply these understandings to everyday situations.

Guns, Germs, And Steel: The Fates of Human Societies By Jared Diamond

A groundbreaking work that explores the factors that have shaped human history and civilizations. Munger appreciates this book for its interdisciplinary approach, merging history, biology, geography, and anthropology to explain societal development.

Ice Age By John Gribbin And Mary Gribbin

The book delves into the scientific exploration of Earth’s past glacial periods and their impacts on the planet. It discusses the causes and consequences of ice ages and how they shaped the world we live in today.

Titan: The Life Of John D. Rockefeller, Sr. By Ron Chernow

This biography of John D. Rockefeller, Sr., chronicles his rise to become one of America’s wealthiest and most influential figures. This book examines his business practices, philanthropy, and lasting legacy.

Einstein: His Life And Universe By Walter Isaacson

This biography by Walter Isaacson offers an in-depth look at the life and contributions of Albert Einstein, from his groundbreaking theories to his personal struggles. It also explores how Einstein’s scientific achievements reshaped our understanding of the universe.

How The Scots Invented The Modern World By Arthur Herman

This piece of literature speaks about the remarkable contributions of Scots to various fields such as science, economics, and philosophy. It also argues that Scotland played a crucial role in shaping the modern world.

The Wealth And Poverty Of Nations By David S. Landes

This book recommended by Munger examines the historical and cultural factors that have led to the economic disparities between different countries. It also provides a comprehensive analysis of why certain nations thrive while others struggle.

Faraday, Maxwell, And The Electromagnetic Field By Nancy Forbes And Basil Mahon

The book chronicles the lives and work of Michael Faraday and James Clerk Maxwell, detailing their contributions to the field of electromagnetism. It also highlights how their discoveries fundamentally changed our understanding of physics and paved the way for modern technology.

The Warren Buffett Portfolio By Robert G. Hagstrom

The book explores the investment strategies that have made Warren Buffett one of the most successful investors in history. It highlights the importance of focused investing and understanding the businesses in which one invests.

