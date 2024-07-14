TV Icon Shannen Doherty Loses Battle With Cancer At 53

Loading... Loading...

Shannen Doherty, the renowned actress celebrated for her role in the popular series “Beverly Hills, 90210,” has passed away at 53 after a prolonged fight with breast cancer.

What Happened: AP News reported on Sunday that Doherty died on Saturday, July 13, 2024. Leslie Sloane, her publicist, confirmed the news, stating, “The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace.”

Doherty’s struggle with cancer became public knowledge in 2015 when she sued her former business managers, alleging they mishandled her finances and let her health insurance lapse. In February 2020, she announced that the cancer had returned and she was at stage four.

Doherty, originally from Memphis, Tennessee, relocated to Los Angeles at age 7 and embarked on her acting career shortly thereafter. She gained widespread recognition for her portrayal of Brenda Walsh in “Beverly Hills, 90210′. Despite facing intense media scrutiny and personal issues, Doherty remained active in the industry, featuring in series like ‘Charmed’ and the ‘90210’ sequel series.

Throughout her cancer journey, Doherty was candid about the physical and emotional impact it had on her, often sharing personal aspects of her treatment and advocating for cancer awareness and care.

Why It Matters: Doherty’s passing is a significant loss to the entertainment industry. Her openness about her battle with cancer brought much-needed attention to the disease, and her advocacy work has made a substantial impact in raising awareness and promoting care for those affected. Her legacy will continue to inspire and influence both her fans and fellow actors in the industry.

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Shutterstock