Renowned Fitness Guru Richard Simmons Dies At 76

The fitness industry is mourning the loss of one of its most iconic figures, Richard Simmons, who passed away at the age of 76, ABC News reported on Saturday.

What Happened

Simmons, a beacon of positivity and energy, recently celebrated his 76th birthday. His passing was confirmed by the Los Angeles Police Department, who found him at his home following a distress call from his housekeeper. Initial investigations point towards natural causes, with no signs of foul play.

Simmons, who had been absent from the public sphere recently, sparked concern among his fans with a cryptic Facebook post in March, hinting at his impending death. He later clarified that his post was a metaphorical call to cherish each day, and not a literal proclamation of his death.

Born as Milton Teagle Simmons, he became a household name in the fitness world during the 1970s and '80s. He gained fame for his Beverly Hills gym, Slimmons, his series of fitness videos, and his book series beginning with "Never Say Diet."

Simmons was a familiar face on various talk shows and was the host of his own fitness show, "The Richard Simmons Show," which bagged four Daytime Emmy Awards.

Why It Matters

Simmons was more than a fitness expert; he was a beacon of positivity and an advocate for healthy living. His unique approach to fitness, which combined fun with exercise, made him a beloved figure in the industry and beyond.

His death marks the end of an era in the fitness world. His influence, however, will continue to be felt through his numerous fitness videos, books, and the legacy he leaves behind at his gym, Slimmons.

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Shutterstock