Grab Your Popcorn! Netflix Launches 'Now Popping' For The Ultimate Binge Session

Netflix Inc NFLX is stepping into the snack game. It is partnering with Popcorn Indiana to launch its own line of popcorn, “Now Popping.” With flavors like “Cult Classic Cheddar Kettle” and “Swoonworthy Cinnamon Kettle,” this move aims to blend binge-watching with munching, priced at $4.49 per 8-ounce bag.

The popcorn will initially become available at Walmart Inc WMT stores and other retailers. The venture is less about raking in popcorn profits, and more about boosting Netflix’s brand visibility across thousands of retail outlets, reported Variety. This strategy echoes AMC Theatres’ 2021 launch of its popcorn line, a bid to extend branding post-pandemic.

Netflix isn’t new to food ventures. The 2020 deal with Ben & Jerry's brought us the ‘Netflix & Chilll'd‘ flavor, still a grocery aisle favorite.

“Movie night and popcorn go together like a hot dog and a bun,” Netflix declared, highlighting the natural pairing of their new snack line.

The popcorn launch coincides with Netflix promoting its summer slate, featuring the final season of “Vikings: Valhalla,” new seasons of “Too Hot to Handle” and “Barbecue Showdown,” and films like “A Family Affair” with Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron, plus “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F” with Eddie Murphy.

In addition to snacks, Netflix is planting its flag in physical locations. It now operates three theaters in New York, Hollywood and California and plans to open “Netflix House” complexes by 2025, combining entertainment, dining and retail in over 100,000 square feet each in Dallas and King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

Popcorn Indiana, named after a small town in Indiana, was acquired by Eagle Foods in 2017 and operates out of Waukegan, Illinois.

This collaboration marks another chapter in Netflix’s push to become a household name, not just on screens, but in snack bowls too.

