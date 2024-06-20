Donald Sutherland Dies At 88, Biden Calls 'M*A*S*H' And 'The Hunger Games' Actor 'One-Of-A-Kind' Who Inspired And Entertained For Decades

Loading... Loading...

Donald Sutherland, the iconic actor known for his roles in ‘M*A*S*H’, ‘The Hunger Games’, and ‘Ordinary People’, has passed away at the age of 88.

Sutherland’s son, Kiefer Sutherland, confirmed the news of his father’s passing on Thursday. The actor, known for his diverse and captivating performances, had a career that spanned over six decades, reported Reuters.

President Joe Biden also mourned the loss of Sutherland, saying, “Donald Sutherland was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and one-of-a-kind actor who inspired and entertained the world for decades. My thoughts are with his family and all those who loved him.”

His career began in the 1960s and extended into the 2020s, with notable performances in films such as “M*A*S*H,” “Klute,” “Ordinary People,” and “The Hunger Games”. Sutherland was recognized for his unconventional looks and versatility as an actor.

He was born on July 17, 1935, in Canada’s New Brunswick province and later moved to the United States, where he achieved fame with his role as nonconformist surgeon Hawkeye Pierce in “M*A*S*H” (1970).

Throughout his career, Sutherland portrayed a wide range of characters, from rascally Army surgeon to a despotic president. His performance in “Ordinary People” (1980) earned the film four Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

In the 1990s, Sutherland appeared in films such as “JFK” (1991), “Backdraft” (1991), “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” (1992), “Outbreak” (1995), “A Time To Kill” (1996), and “Instinct” (1999), winning an Emmy Award for his performance in the 1995 HBO TV movie “Citizen X”.

In the 2000s, he appeared in the acclaimed “Cold Mountain” (2003) and “Pride & Prejudice” (2005). In the “Hunger Games” films in the 2010s, he reveled in playing the villainous President Coriolanus Snow.

His son Kiefer Sutherland described him as “never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly.” “He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that. A life well lived,” Kiefer Sutherland wrote on X.His death comes as a great loss to the entertainment industry, with tributes pouring in from across Hollywood and Canada.

Photo by Alan Light via Wikimedia Commons

