Elon Musk Is Keeping Up With The Kardashians: Khloe Signs X Podcast Deal

A member of one of the most famous families in entertainment is heading to social media platform X in a new video podcast deal that could strengthen the video efforts of the company.

What Happened: Since acquiring X for $44 billion in 2022, Elon Musk has made several changes and put a new emphasis on items that include growing live content such as videos.

X has signed several individuals to deals for podcasts and videos and may have landed one of its biggest people on Thursday.

X announced Khloe Kardashian of the famous Kardashian family has signed a video podcast deal with the company.

The podcast will be 26 episodes and will begin in the fall of 2024 according to The Hollywood Reporter. The podcast will combine Kardashian's "boundary-pushing sense of humor with her signature relatability to tackle dilemmas ranging from the every day to the ever absurd."

Kardashian's podcast is part of the social media platform's "Originals on X" launch of video content with key content creators. The deals include having a 24-hour exclusive window on X before the videos can be posted to other locations.

"When thinking about the bold voices with global reach that X wants to stand behind, Khloe Kardashian is our perfect partner," X CEO Linda Yaccarino said.

Yaccarino said the new series demonstrates the commitment from X to "empower creators" to launch video content on the platform.

"I can't wait for the world to tune in to her compelling conversations, and to provide her with a platform that will showcase her vision to a worldwide audience."

Kardashian highlighted the deal in a tweet.

"I'm so excited to share that I'm launching my first video podcast series this fall! This is something I've wanted to do for a long time, and I can't wait," Kardashian said.

Why It's Important: The deal with Kardashian follows several deals signed for sports content by X, which includes the reality sports docuseries "The Offseason" covering the National Women's Soccer League, content from WWE, "All In: The Boston Celtics" and upcoming Olympic highlights through a deal with NBCUniversal.

Kardashian has 30 million followers on X. She also has 309 million followers on Instagram, making her the 10th most followed account on the Meta Platforms Inc META-owned social media network.

The 39-year-old was previously a part of the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" reality series that lasted 14 years and 20 seasons on E! covering the Kardashian family.

A new series called "The Kardashians" currently airs on Walt Disney Co DIS-owned Hulu and is now on its fifth season.

