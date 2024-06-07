Oscar Winner Kevin Spacey Opens Up About Abusive Father Who Wanted To Become A Writer And Wrote For 45 Years But Published Nothing

Loading... Loading...

Actor Kevin Spacey opened up about his challenging upbringing under an abusive father who harbored dreams of becoming a writer. Spacey shared that despite writing for 45 years, his father never published anything, which deeply affected his worldview and behavior.

What Happened: “My father wanted to be a creative novelist. And so he sat in his office and he wrote for 45 years and never published anything,” Spacey recounted to Lex Fridman on a recent show. This unfulfilled ambition marked the beginning of a bitter transformation for his father, who transitioned from a patriotic American soldier to a disenchanted individual.

“When the war was over and they went to Germany, the things my father said, the things that he wrote, the things that he believed were as patriotic as any American soldier who had ever served,” the two-time Oscar winner explained, highlighting the stark contrast in his father’s personality over the years.

As financial pressures mounted, Spacey’s father took a job as a technical procedure writer, a role far removed from his creative aspirations. “In order to make money, he became what they call a technical procedure writer,” Spacey said, describing the work as “boring, technical, and as tedious as you can imagine.”

This shift contributed to his father’s growing resentment and eventual radicalization in the 1960s and 70s, culminating in his embrace of white supremacist ideologies.

Spacey also detailed the toxic environment at home, where his father would force him to listen to hours of prejudiced rants. “I cannot tell you the amount of times, as a young boy, that my father would sit me down and lecture me for hours and hours about his fu**ed up ideas of America, of prejudice, of white supremacy,” he shared. This situation made Spacey fearful of exposing his diverse group of friends to his father’s extremist views.

The actor found solace in the arts, which offered an escape from his difficult life at hime. “So when I found theater in the eighth grade and debate club and choir and festivals and plays… I did everything I could do to participate in that wouldn’t make me have to come back home,” he expressed. Through these experiences, Spacey was able to distance himself from his father’s influence and eventually came to terms with his past.

“I’ve had to reconcile who he became because the gap between that man who was in the U.S. Army as a medic and the man he became, I could never fill that gap, but I’ve forgiven him,” Spacey concluded, reflecting on his journey towards forgiveness and understanding.

Why it matters: Kevin Spacey’s personal struggles and controversies have significantly shaped his public image, especially on platforms like X, where he frequently retweets messages that support him and describe his experiences as a “witch hunt.”

This narrative took off in October 2017, when actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of making inappropriate sexual advances toward him at age 14, as reported by PEOPLE magazine. Spacey apologized, claiming no recollection of the encounter and simultaneously revealed he was gay, igniting further controversy. Critics, both within and outside the LGBTQ community, accused him of using his sexual orientation to deflect from the allegations and perpetuate negative stereotypes about gay men.

Following these accusations, Spacey’s brother provided more context by revealing their upbringing under an abusive father, which he suggested might explain some of Spacey’s behavior. This background reveals a childhood marred by abuse and extremist ideologies, including white supremacist beliefs and paranoia, which Spacey indicates significantly impacted him and his brother.

