Netflix continues to entertain millions with its diverse array of cinematic offerings. For the week ending May 12, the top 10 most-watched English films range from heartwarming comedies to intense thrillers.

Let's dive into what subscribers have been watching the most this past week and why these films have captured such a vast audience.

Mother Of The Bride

Mother Of The Bride. Image Credit: Netflix

Mother of the Bride tops our list with a staggering 40 million hours viewed and over 26.7 million views. Directed by Mark Waters, this 2024 romantic comedy takes viewers on a hilarious journey through wedding chaos, proving that love can indeed conquer all, even a meddling mom!

Unfrosted

Unfrosted. Image Credit: Netflix

Coming in second, Unfrosted garners 14.1 million hours and 8.8 million views. Set in 2024, the film delivers a hearty slice of humor centered around the creation of a breakfast pastry. It’s quirky, it’s funny, and it’s classic Seinfeld.

Shrek

Shrek Image Credit: Netflix

The beloved ogre returns to the screen, securing the third spot with 12.8 million hours and 8.5 million views. Shrek continues to enchant with its fairy-tale satire and the memorable duo of Shrek and Donkey, making it a family favorite across generations.

Barbarian

Barbarian-2022. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Barbarian holds the fourth position with 8 million hours and 4.6 million views. This horror thriller directed by Zach Cregger surprises audiences, mixing spine-chilling moments with unexpected twists that have viewers hooked till the very end.

Secrets of the Neanderthals

Secrets of the Neanderthals. Image Credit: Netflix

This documentary captures the imagination and curiosity of 4.3 million viewers, totaling 5.7 million hours. Secrets of the Neanderthals challenges our preconceived notions and provides a new perspective on this ancient species.

The Judge

The Judge. Image Credit: Netflix

The Judge, featuring a compelling courtroom drama, draws attention with 3.7 million views and 8.7 million hours watched. It's a powerful portrayal of family and legal battles that resonate with many.

The Frozen Ground

The Frozen Ground. image Credit: Netflix

With 6 million hours and 3.4 million views, The Frozen Ground adds a chilling true crime layer to this list, recounting the harrowing tale of an Alaskan serial killer and the quest to bring him to justice.

Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp

Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp. Image Credit: Netflix

This animated adventure engages audiences, especially the younger ones, with 5.4 million hours and 3.2 million views. Woody's antics at Camp Woo Hoo are both hilarious and heartwarming.

The Great Wall

The Great Wall. Image Credit: Netflix

The Great Wall amasses 5.5 million hours and 3.2 million views. It blends historical epic with monstrous fantasy, offering breathtaking visuals and thrilling action sequences.

Shrek Forever After

Shrek Forever After. Image Credit: Netflix

Rounding out our list is Shrek Forever After with 5 million hours and 3.2 million views. This final chapter in the Shrek series explores themes of identity and regret with a magical twist.

