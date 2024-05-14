Google To Comply With Court Order Banning Protest Anthem That Infuriated China — 'Glory To Hong Kong' To Be Taken Down From YouTube

Loading... Loading...

YouTube has announced that it will be blocking access to specific videos, following a Hong Kong court order.

What Happened: YouTube, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc. GOOGL GOOG, will be restricting access to 32 video links in Hong Kong, as per a court ruling. The videos contain content that has been deemed inappropriate by the Hong Kong government, reported Reuters.

The prohibited content includes a protest anthem called “Glory to Hong Kong,” which the court believes could be used by dissidents to incite secession.

YouTube expressed its disappointment with the court’s decision, stating that it could raise doubts about Hong Kong’s commitment to fostering a digital economy and maintaining a business-friendly environment. The company also mentioned that it is considering its options for an appeal.

The ban will be implemented immediately for viewers in Hong Kong, and the affected videos will eventually be removed from Google Search in the region.

Why It Matters: This move by YouTube is part of a larger trend of tech companies facing challenges related to content censorship and free speech. In April, Elon Musk engaged in a free speech debate with the governments of Brazil and Australia over their content restrictions. Critics argued that Musk was empowering extremists by selectively challenging cases while complying elsewhere.

Meanwhile, the proposed TikTok ban bill in the U.S. has raised concerns about the potential infringement on the free speech rights of American users. TikTok has criticized the bill, stating that it would trample the free speech rights of 170 million Americans.

