House Bill Aims To Enhance Transparency In AI Training Practices

The music industry’s push for transparency in the use of generative artificial intelligence (AI) models has received legislative support from at least one member of Congress.

What Happened: California representative Adam Schiff introduced the Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act on Tuesday, April 9, to the U.S. House of Representatives.

According to Music Ally, Schiff, a Democrat, emphasized its dual objectives of promoting innovation while safeguarding the rights of creators.

"It champions innovation while safeguarding the rights and contributions of creators, ensuring they are aware when their work contributes to AI training datasets," he said.

Schiff’s bill proposes that developers must disclose the copyrighted works used in training their generative AI systems to the Register of Copyrights before releasing them, extending this requirement retroactively to existing models.

The legislation, endorsed by prominent music industry organizations and other creative bodies, aims to balance technological advancement with fairness and transparency.

“This is about respecting creativity in the age of AI and marrying technological progress with fairness,” he added.

However, the issue of training AI models with copyrighted material remains contentious. While some tech companies argue that such use falls under ‘fair use,’ the creative industries strongly oppose this notion.

While Schiff’s bill does not mandate licensing for copyrighted works used in AI training, it insists on openness regarding their usage — a demand echoed by rights holders.

The bill reflects broader debates surrounding AI and copyright law, highlighted by a recent consultation by the U.S. Copyright Office.

Companies like Meta, Google, Stability AI, and Anthropic have argued in favor of considering training with copyrighted content as ‘fair use,’ while the creative industries vehemently oppose this stance.

