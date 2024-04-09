Warren Buffett Is Known For His Simple Lifestyle But Here Are 8 Lavish Things We Know He Owns

Loading... Loading...

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett, often celebrated for his simple lifestyle despite being one of the world’s wealthiest individuals, does have a taste for some luxurious items.

While he advocates for frugality and investing wisely, here are eight luxurious possessions that showcase a different side of the ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ even though, to be fair to Buffet, most of his more sought-after possessions are only considered luxurious because of their antique value.

NetJets Membership

Contrary to popular belief, Buffett doesn’t own a private jet but has a membership with NetJets, a company he bought in 1998. This gives him access to the world’s largest fleet of business jets, ensuring he travels in comfort and efficiency.

Omaha Home

Purchased in 1958 for roughly $31,500 (around $250,000 when adjusted for inflation), Buffett’s Omaha residence might seem modest for a billionaire but has been his home base for decades. Despite its simplicity, the house, valued at about $1.3 million today, underscores his principle of living within means.

Farmland Investments

Owning over 242,000 acres of farmland in the U.S., including a family farm in Illinois and research farms in South Africa and Arizona, Buffett sees farmland as both a financial investment and a means to contribute to society by ensuring food security.

Cadillac XTS

Buffett drives a Cadillac XTS, a luxury car chosen not just for its comfort but also for its safety features. Despite his immense wealth, he opts for practical vehicles, highlighting his practical approach to life.

Rolex Day-Date Watch

Buffett owns a classic yellow gold Rolex Day-Date watch, a symbol of success and durability. This luxury timepiece, likely purchased in the late ’80s or early ’90s, reflects his love for Rolex.

Berkshire Hathaway Share Certificate

Perhaps the most valuable of his possessions, Buffett’s significant ownership in Berkshire Hathaway, amounting to 37.3%, represents his dedication to his company and aligns his interests directly with those of his shareholders.

Designer Suits

While not one to splurge on clothing, Buffett owns 20 custom suits made by Chinese designer Madame Li. Costing between $700 to $5,000 each, these suits reveal a rare glimpse into his taste for tailored attire, although nothing like other billionaires.

Books

An avid reader, Buffett considers his extensive collection of books a luxury. His "disgusting pile" of books, ranging from nonfiction to biographies, fuels his unending thirst for knowledge.

