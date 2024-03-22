The ELVIS Act: Tennessee's Bold Move To Protect Musicians In The AI Era

Loading... Loading...

When it comes to laws to keep artificial intelligence (AI) in check, it's now or never.

That's at least the case in Tennessee, where lawmakers are enacting legislation to shield musicians and artists from unauthorized artificial intelligence (AI) impersonations, becoming the first U.S. state to do so.

Governor Bill Lee highlighted the significance of this move on social media, stating: "Tennessee is the music capital of the world, & we're leading the nation with historic protections for TN artists & songwriters against emerging AI technology."

According to NPR, the legislation, known as the Ensuring Likeness Voice and Image Security Act (ELVIS Act), updates the state's right of publicity law to include AI-specific protections, prohibiting the use of AI to mimic an artist's voice without permission from July 1.

In a press release, Governor Lee emphasized the state's commitment to its artists in the face of technological advancements: "As the technology landscape evolves with artificial intelligence, I thank the General Assembly for its partnership in creating legal protection for our best-in-class artists and songwriters."

This legislation addresses the industry's concerns regarding copyrights and intellectual property amid AI's rapid development, which has seen both controversial uses and innovative applications.

Tennessee's rich musical heritage, as the birthplace of numerous music legends like Elvis Presley, Dolly Parton, BB King, and Taylor Swift, and its vibrant music industry, underscore the importance of such protective measures.

The state's music industry, supporting over 61,000 jobs and hosting more than 4,500 music venues, reflects the critical role of music in Tennessee's identity and economy.

