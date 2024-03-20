Now Techies In Disney, Hulu Can Earn Upto $385K Amid Intensified Focus On Streaming Services: Report

Loading... Loading...

In a significant move that underscores the entertainment industry’s pivot towards digital platforms, Disney DIS has been making headlines with its intensified focus on streaming services.

What Happened: This strategic shift is now being reflected in the company’s investment in talent, as recent job postings and salary data suggest a strong emphasis on bolstering its streaming capabilities, Business Insider reported on Tuesday.

Despite layoffs in 2023, Disney is hiring for tech-focused roles, with 75 direct-to-consumer positions listed. Public data from the U.S. Office of Foreign Labor Certification reveals the salaries offered for various positions, indicating the value Disney places on streaming-related expertise.

Hulu’s offered salaries range from $96,782 to $251,760, with roles such as data scientists and software engineers. Disney’s streaming tech roles, excluding Hulu, show salaries from $120,000 to $385,057. Other divisions within Disney also offer competitive salaries for tech and engineering positions, reflecting the company’s commitment to its digital transformation.

Why It Matters: The strategic pivot to streaming by Walt Disney Co. comes at a time when the company faces scrutiny from investors over its performance. Nelson Peltz, founder and CEO of Trian Partners, has been vocal about Disney’s underperformance, nominating himself and former Disney CFO Jay Rasulo to the company’s board amid a proxy battle. Disney has since responded by endorsing its own set of nominees for the board.

Disney’s aggressive push into streaming also follows initiatives to enhance subscriber value, such as the Black Friday deal that offered Disney+ and Hulu at a significantly reduced price. This move came after a price hike and tightened account-sharing rules, indicating a strategic effort to expand its subscriber base while increasing revenue.

