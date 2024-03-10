Robert De Niro Says He Refuses To Ever Portray Donald Trump: 'The Guy Is A Total Monster'

Loading... Loading...

Renowned for his portrayals of complex characters, Robert De Niro has made it clear there's one role he'll never take on: that of former President Donald Trump.

During an appearance on "Real Time With Bill Maher," the celebrated actor expressed his disdain for the former president, emphasizing the importance of voting for Joe Biden to avoid a "nightmare" scenario.

De Niro, who has never shied away from expressing his political views, articulated his concerns about Trump's potential re-election, reported The Guardian.

"The bottom line is, it’s Biden versus Trump. We want to live in a world that we want to live in and enjoy living in, or live in a nightmare,” he told the outlet, advocating for a return to normalcy under Biden's leadership.

The actor's apprehension about Trump's character was palpable.

“I just don’t want to feel the way I did, and many of us don’t, after the election in 2016 where we couldn’t believe that it happened. The guy is a total monster,” he said.

With Trump being the last leading candidate for the 2024 Republican nomination after Nikki Haley's withdrawal, De Niro's comments come at a critical time.

His past criticisms of Trump have been vocal and consistent, including a notable speech at the Gotham Awards where he condemned Trump's falsehoods and deceitful presidency.

Trump's rebuttal on Truth Social, where he labeled De Niro "a total loser," underscores the ongoing feud between the two figures.

De Niro is nominated for best supporting actor at this year's Academy Awards for his role in "Killers of the Flower Moon."

