Sinéad O'Connor's Estate Denounces Trump's Use Of Her Music At Rallies: 'Sinéad Would Have Been Disgusted'

Sinéad O’Connor’s estate and record label, Chrysalis Records, issued a joint statement condemning the use of her iconic song "Nothing Compares 2 U" at Donald Trump's political rallies.

According to The Guardian, the statement said: "It is no exaggeration to say that Sinéad would have been disgusted, hurt, and insulted to have her work misrepresented in this way by someone who she herself referred to as a 'biblical devil'."

It demanded Trump to "desist from using her music immediately" and emphasized O'Connor's "fierce moral code defined by honesty, kindness, fairness, and decency towards her fellow human beings."

O’Connor's rendition of "Nothing Compares 2 U" catapulted her to stardom in 1990 and spent weeks at No. 1 in the UK.

The singer, who passed away last July at the age of 56, was renowned not only for her musical talents but also for her outspokenness on issues such as mental health and criticism of the Catholic Church in Ireland.

The statement comes amidst a larger trend of artists, including Johnny Marr, Rihanna, Neil Young, Linkin Park, Tom Petty, and Steven Tyler, who have protested against Trump's use of their music for political purposes.

Meanwhile, former president Trump is seeking reelection for a second term, currently campaigning for the Republican nomination in the 2024 election.

