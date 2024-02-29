Comedian And 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Fame Richard Lewis Dies At 76

Loading... Loading...

Renowned comedian Richard Lewis, known for his role in HBO’s ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’, has passed away at 76.

What Happened: Lewis, celebrated for his self-deprecating humor, died at his Los Angeles residence on Tuesday night. His publicist, Jeff Abraham, confirmed that a heart attack was the cause of death, reported Reuters.

Abraham also disclosed that Lewis had been battling Parkinson’s disease, a fact he had made public last year. Lewis enjoyed a successful comedy career that lasted over two decades, with his most prominent role being on the popular HBO series “Curb Your Enthusiasm” alongside Larry David.

Larry David, in a statement, mourned Lewis as “the funniest person and also the sweetest”. Lewis’s spouse, Joyce Lapinsky, expressed gratitude for the support received and asked for privacy during this challenging period.

Lewis commenced his stand-up career in the early 1970s and quickly gained fame. He was a regular guest on late-night talk shows in the 1980s and made several film appearances in the 1990s, including a significant role in “Robin Hood: Men in Tights”.

Why It Matters: Lewis’s public disclosure of his Parkinson’s disease battle last year brought attention to the condition. A study in 2023 revealed the potential of rare cannabinoids in treating neurodegenerative diseases like Parkinson’s, opening new possibilities for patients.

Furthermore, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”, the show Lewis was best known for, has been a subject of controversy. Earlier this month, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) criticized the show for its portrayal of Trump supporters and conservatives as “racists and red necks”.

