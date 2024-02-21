HBO Delays Free Streaming Of 'Last Week Tonight With John Oliver' On YouTube To Drive Max Viewership And Revenue Growth

Loading... Loading...

HBO is delaying the free streaming of John Oliver‘s show on YouTube, contrary to the free uploads of Jon Stewart‘s show. This decision is part of a broader strategy by Warner Bros Discovery Inc WBD to increase revenue.

What Happened: Warner Bros. Discovery, the owner of HBO, has decided to delay the free streaming of “Last Week Tonight” on YouTube. The show, hosted by Oliver, will now be available on YouTube four days after its cable TV airing, reported Business Insider. This move is intended to encourage viewers to watch the show on Max, the streaming platform owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.

This decision is part of the company’s larger efforts to cut costs and increase revenue. Since the acquisition of WarnerMedia by Discovery boss David Zaslav two years ago, the company has been implementing various strategies to achieve these goals.

Oliver took to social media platform X to express his disapproval of the decision. Despite his discontent, HBO is clear about its motives. The network does not generate revenue from YouTube, where the show is aired without ads. By delaying the availability of the show on YouTube, HBO hopes to drive viewers to Max, where it can monetize the show.

HBO statement said, “When Last Week Tonight With John Oliver premiered on HBO, the convenience of watching on Max did not exist, so YouTube allowed flexible viewing for the main story as well as promotional exposure. We are now delaying that availability and hope those fans choose to watch the entire show on Max,” according to the report.

Why It Matters: This decision also contrasts with the approach other TV networks are taking with their comedy content. While TV executives were initially apprehensive about their content appearing on YouTube, they have now embraced it. However, HBO’s ad-free model means that it does not generate any revenue when its content is on YouTube.

Meanwhile, Oliver publicly offered Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas $1 million annually to resign. Oliver criticized Thomas for his conservative rulings, which he believes have negatively impacted Americans.

Also, in a separate development, FuboTV has filed a lawsuit to block Fox Corp, Walt Disney, and Warner Bros. Discovery from offering a joint venture sport-streaming platform. FuboTV claims that the proposed platform would increase the media companies‘ incentives to not make the content available to competitors.

This decision by Warner Bros. Discovery comes at a time when the media industry is undergoing significant changes. The potential merger of Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount Global was a hot topic of discussion. The merger, if it were to happen, would create a media powerhouse, potentially reshaping the industry.

Oliver, known for his outspoken nature, has previously used his platform to criticize industry figures. In a notable instance, he attacked Elon Musk in one of his 2023 episodes, sparking a debate on the role of billionaires in society.

