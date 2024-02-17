Bill Gates' Daughter Grateful Her Parents Let Kids Carve Their Own Path: 'That's How I Came Into Medicine'

Loading... Loading...

Jennifer Gates, the daughter of billionaire Bill Gates, shared insights into her life, including her medical career, motherhood, and the influence of her parents.

What Happened: Earlier this week, Jennifer took to Instagram and posted a sneak peek of her interview with Dr. Mona. She is the oldest daughter of Bill and Melinda Gates and is known for her equestrian achievements.

In the sneak peek video, she was asked about the ultimate things for which she feels utmost gratitude toward her parents. In response, she highlighted the importance of instilling a sense of freedom with purpose.

She acknowledged the pressure that came with her privileged life and how her parents tried to instill those values into their kids.

See Also: Bill Gates Shares First Photo With Newborn Granddaughter: ‘I Can't Wait To Watch You Discover The World'

"I think they really focused on us carving our own path in the world and not feeling like we either had to follow in their footsteps or that that was even really an option for us," she said, adding, "That was kind of how I came to medicine. Although my parents work in global health, it is unique. Neither of them are doctors, neither of them are in the medical field."

"I think really having the faith and belief in us to carve our own path. And also a little bit of pressure to like okay what are you going to do with this privilege. What are you going to do with this beautiful life that you have been given? It's not just about sitting back and enjoying it. How are you going to use your position to get back to the world in some way? That's probably the lesson I am most grateful for," Jen stated.

In 2021, Jennifer exchanged vows with equestrian Nayel Nassar at her residence in Westchester, New York. Last year, they took to social media to share the joyous news of their daughter’s birth.

Bill and Melinda have three children together — Jennifer, Rory, and Phoebe.

Read Next: Bill Gates’ Daughter’s Dazzling Sheer Gown Steals Spotlight At George Clooney’s Albie Awards

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Jennifer Gates