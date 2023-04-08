Bill Gates Shares First Photo With Newborn Granddaughter: 'I Can't Wait To Watch You Discover The World'

Microsoft MSFT co-founder Bill Gates recently shared pictures with his first grandchild, whom Gates' daughter Jennifer Gates gave birth to with equestrian Nayel Nassar.

In an Instagram post on Friday, the billionaire businessman shared a picture of himself holding his granddaughter, writing that he "can't wait to watch" his first grandchild "discover the world."

Bill Gates' ex-wife Melinda French Gates also shared a picture with her grandchild on Instagram.

"There is nothing quite like holding your first grandchild. It seems like just yesterday I was holding Jenn at this age. Now she has a baby of her own, and I am bursting with pride watching her and Nayel step into their new role as parents," she wrote.

Also Read: Leaked Texts Show Elon Musk Confronting Bill Gates About Shorting Tesla

Jennifer Gates tied the knot with Nayel Nassar in 2021 at her Westchester, New York, home. In March, they announced the arrival of their daughter on social media.

Last year, Bill Gates wrote in a blog post that news of his daughter's pregnancy had given him a new perspective on "his work."

"I'll become a grandfather next year makes me emotional. And the thought gives a new dimension to my work. When I think about the world my grandchild will be born into, I'm more inspired than ever to help everyone's children and grandchildren have a chance to survive and thrive," he said.

Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates have three children together — Jennifer, 25, Rory, 23, and Phoebe, 19.

Read Next: Watch: Bill Gates' Comments On Bitcoin And Elon Musk Are Going Viral Again

Photo: Shutterstock