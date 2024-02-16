Taylor Swift Donates $100K To Family Of Mom Who Died In Kansas City Chiefs Parade Shooting

Loading... Loading...

The Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, marking back-to-back National Football League championships for the team.

A celebration to honor the team and its fans had a tragic storyline.



What Happened: The Chiefs and city of Kansas City hosted a Super Bowl parade Wednesday that honored the team and included appearances by the players and coaches. A mass shooting during the celebration events have left the city torn in a time that was supposed to be a celebration.

The shooting left 23 people injured and one dead, with local radio DJ Elizabeth "Lisa" Lopez-Galvan confirmed as the deceased.

A GoFundMe page was set up for the family of Lopez-Galvan. Among the more than 3,000 people who have donated to the page is musician Taylor Swift.

Swift donated $100,000 total, with two separate $50,000 donations made early Friday morning, as shared by Variety.

"Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss. With love, Taylor Swift," the singer wrote on the GoFundMe page.

A rep for Swift confirmed to Variety that it was the singer who made the donations. Variety noted the donations came in the middle of the night for U.S. time zones, as Swift is in Australia for her The Eras Tour.

"This fund has been set up to benefit the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan. Lisa was celebrating the Chiefs' Super Bowl Victory parade when senselessly killed. She is survived by two children and her husband of 22 years," the GoFundMe page reads.

The page said "any amount is appreciated" and was seeking to raise $75,000. At the time of writing, more than 3,000 donations made total $258,056 raised.

GoFundMe has a maximum donation cap of $50,000, which is why Swift made two donations to total $100,000.

Why It's Important: Swift has been a supporter of the Chiefs during the 2023 NFL season thanks to her romantic relationship with the team's star tight end Travis Kelce.

Swift attended 13 games during the 2023 season counting the regular season, NFL Playoffs and Super Bowl LVIII. Viewership for Chiefs games was up during the season in part due to Swift creating more interest among female fans.

The singer did not attend the Super Bowl championship parade as she was traveling to prepare for her next stops on The Eras Tour.

