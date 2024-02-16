Nancy Pelosi Receives Sweet Consolation From Debbie Dingell After 49ers Super Bowl Loss

Loading... Loading...

In a heartwarming gesture, Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) presented a candy basket to former House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) following the San Francisco 49ers’ loss in the Super Bowl.

What Happened: The gift was a token of consolation from Dingell to Pelosi after the 49ers’ defeat by the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. The basket contained sweets from Sanders, a local chocolate shop in Detroit, reported The Hill on Thursday.

“Sanders always makes me feel better, especially after one of my teams loses a big game…Hope you enjoy these sweet, comforting treats @SpeakerPelosi! I know the Lions will be back with a vengeance next year,” Dingell shared on X, formerly Twitter.

See Also: Trump’s Niece Believes Republicans Are ‘Terrified’ After NY Special Election: ‘Exactly The Kinds Of Voter

Despite the loss, Pelosi, who represents California’s 11th District, showed her unwavering support for the 49ers. She attended the game in Las Vegas, dressed in Niners gear, and later praised the team’s performance on social media.

Why It Matters: The Kansas City Chiefs secured their second consecutive Super Bowl victory by defeating the San Francisco 49ers in a thrilling overtime match. This win solidified the Chiefs’ status as the NFL’s next great dynasty.

The Super Bowl LVIII also set a modern-day viewership record, with the Chiefs’ win being watched by a massive audience.

Read Next: Is Tesla Stock About To Take Off? Fund Manager Cites 2 Factors That May Allay Key Investor Concern

Photo via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Pooja Rajkumari The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.