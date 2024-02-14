Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Have Hollywood Stars In Their Eyes, Here's How Biden Could Help Them Get Brighter

Loading... Loading...

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is fresh off winning back-to-back Super Bowls after the Chiefs took home another Lombardi Trophy for their victory in Super Bowl LVIII.

While Kelce is still playing NFL games into the future, his Hollywood ambitions could be growing.

What Happened: Kelce was one of the most talked about athletes in 2023 thanks to his performance with the Chiefs and a romantic relationship with global superstar musician Taylor Swift.

Swift broke records over the past two years with a record-breaking concert tour and a concert film.

The singer has also acted in several movies and is looking to get behind the camera more by directing her first film from Searchlight and several of her own music videos.

Kelce, who previously hosted an episode of "Saturday Night Live," could be following Swift's move to help make movies.

Kelce will serve as an executive producer of the upcoming movie "My Dead Friend Zoe," according to a report from Variety. Kelce is also an investor in the movie, which is being called a dark comedy.

The movie is about a female Afghanistan veteran and her Vietnam veteran grandfather.

The film will appear at the SXSW festival in March and stars Morgan Freeman, Ed Harris, Natalie Morales and Sonequa Martin-Green.

Fan-owned entertainment company Legion M is also helping produce "My Dead Friend Zoe."

Why It's Important: Swift and Kelce have found themselves involved in several conspiracy theories since their relationship began, including the NFL and President Joe Biden behind their relationship and the Chiefs winning Super Bowl LVIII.

Well, there actually could be a connection to Biden that could spark more rumors and theories.

"My Dead Friend Zoe" is the first movie using Biden's Inflation Reduction Act to help finance filming. According to the report, the movie has a cost of less than $10 million.

The Inflation Reduction Act was passed in 2022 and a major part of Biden's clean energy initiatives.

Clean energy investor Mike Field is producing the film and using money generated from selling surplus tax credits as part of the Inflation Reduction Act to help finance the filming.

"Hollywood is risky, right? On a scale of one to 10, Hollywood, it is a 9.5. Especially in terms of independent film," Producer Ray Maiello said. "These federal tax credits take the risk down to like a five."

Kelce, Maiello and Field are also financing a second movie using the same Inflation Reduction Act strategy according to the report. The second film will be a documentary called "King Pleasure," highlighting the life of artist Jean-Michel Basquiat.

