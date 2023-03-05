Travis Kelce Kills It On 'SNL', Cold Open To Hilarious Skits, Jokes About College Cannabis Suspension

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce jazz-walked onto the “Saturday Night Live” stage to boisterous welcoming applause from the audience which included his parents and his older brother Jason against whom he famously squared off in February's Super Bowl game.

In his hosting debut with musical guest Kelsea Ballerini, Kelce didn't waste any time getting in a few jabs at his brother who plays center for the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs beat the Eagles 38 to 35 in one of the most exciting Super Bowl games in years, marking the second NFL title in four years for the Chiefs.

"You know, people keep asking me what it was like to beat my brother in the Super Bowl, and it was pretty awkward,” Travis said as Jason sat with his parents in the audience pretending to pout. “Especially because after the game, we had to ride home together. Our mom drove us there in her minivan.”

After a few more playful jabs at his brother, who was later integrated into various SNL skits, Travis recalled attending high school and college with his brother whom he said was better than him at everything, including being a superior athlete and an honor student in high school.

"And then when we were in college I actually got kicked off the team for testing positive for marijuana, so it just goes to show that if you smoke weed and you're bad at school, you can win the Super Bowl twice!"

Enjoy Travis Kelce's opening monologue. In addition to his football skills, he's clearly got a comedic flair.

