Amazon's Prime Video Plans Aggressive Content Production Phase In India For 2024

Loading... Loading...

This story was first published on the Benzinga India portal.

Prime Video India is preparing for a content-rich 2024, with a strong emphasis on a wide variety of fresh content. The company's country director, Sushant Sreeram, discloses that the forthcoming year will witness their most aggressive content production phase, targeting individual viewers and households alike.

The move is a continuation of the significant content expansion that occurred in 2023 when the Amazon Inc. AMZN owned streaming service premiered 24 original scripted and unscripted shows in India, its largest rollout since its 2016 launch in the country.

See Also: Mark Zuckerburg's Meta Left Guessing If Apps Like WhatsApp, Signal Will Come Under New Telecom Bill: Report

As per an ET report, Amazon's worldwide investment in various content segments, such as TV, film, music, and live sports, approached $17 billion in 2022. Sreeram pointed to 2023 as a milestone year for Indian content on a global platform, with Indian productions consistently featuring in Prime Video’s top 10 worldwide throughout the year.

Prime Video is crafting its identity as a full-scale entertainment platform, providing streaming, content aggregation, and movie rental services. Its aggregation service, Prime Video Channels, initiated two years ago in India, presently hosts 23 content partners, jointly delivering about 28,000 hours of content. In addition, the Prime Video Store prides itself on having the most extensive movie library in India, with approximately 6,000 titles.

Live sports also remain a key strategic focus for Prime Video as it explores opportunities in this sector, including rights like New Zealand Cricket. Despite abstaining from bidding for high-profile properties like the Indian Premier League (IPL), Prime Video India has recently broadened its sports offerings by including the Dream Sports-owned sports streaming platform FanCode in its aggregation service, Prime Video Channels.

Photo Courtesy: xalien On Shutterstock.com

Read Next: How To Check Happy Forgings IPO Allotment Status