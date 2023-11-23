Netflix Faces Potential Lawsuit From 'Squid Game: The Challenge' Contestants Over On-Set Injuries

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Contestants of “Squid Game: The Challenge” are reportedly preparing to sue Netflix Inc. NFLX and the show’s producers, alleging injuries incurred during production.

What Happened: A U.K.-based personal injuries law firm, Express Solicitors, has been acting on behalf of two unidentified contestants, alleging that they suffered from hypothermia and nerve damage while filming in the U.K.’s chilly conditions, reported Deadline, citing the release shared by the law firm.

The law firm has reportedly dispatched claim letters to Studio Lambert, co-producer of Netflix’s “Squid Game: The Challenge.” The accusations relate to filming the show’s first game, “Red Light, Green Light,” at Cardington Studios, a former Royal Air Force base in Bedford.

According to Express Solicitors, their clients risked their health as they had to stay motionless for prolonged periods during the shoot to remain in the competition. Netflix has previously confirmed that three out of the 456 contestants required medical attention at the time.

Daniel Slade, CEO of Express Solicitors, said, “Contestants thought they were taking part in something fun, and those injured did not expect to suffer as they did. Now they have been left with injuries after spending time being stuck in painful stress positions in cold temperatures.”

A representative for “Squid Game: The Challenge” said, “No lawsuit has been filed by any of the Squid Game contestants. We take the welfare of our contestants extremely seriously.”

Why It Matters: The “Squid Game: The Challenge” series, inspired by the hugely popular Korean series “Squid Game,” features 456 contestants participating in a series of challenging games.

The show’s trailer highlighted some challenges and the record-breaking cash prize of $4.56 million. It also sparked comparisons with YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, popularly known as MrBeast’s real-life Squid Game video.

Released on Nov. 22, the game show has drawn a massive following, but these injury claims could tarnish its reputation and lead to legal complications for Netflix and the show’s producers.

Photo by Sung Jin Cho on Unsplash

