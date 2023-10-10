Amazon's Ring Offering $1 Million Prize For Video Evidence That Aliens Exist

There have been a lot of crazy videos captured on Ring doorbells, but footage of legitimate extraterrestrial activity would certainly top them all.

If you are able to capture proof of aliens on your Ring doorbell this Halloween season, the company is offering to make you a millionaire.

The Ding-tails: Ring is offering a $1 million grand prize to any U.S. resident who captures "unaltered scientific evidence of a real extraterrestrial lifeform" on any Ring device.

All submissions through Nov. 3 will be reviewed by a space and extraterrestrial expert. If the expert is convinced the footage meets the criteria of an extraterrestrial lifeform, the Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN-owned company will contact you directly for the next steps on claiming your prize.

"With new sightings and further evidence that lifeforms might exist beyond Earth's atmosphere, there's a possibility that Extraterrestrial activity could be happening right outside your front door or in your backyard. Customers all over the world capture life's unexpected and delightful moments through their Ring Video Doorbells and Cameras. Now, you could be rewarded for catching an otherworldly sighting," the company said in a press release.

If you are planning to sport an out-of-this-world Halloween costume this year, you could be in the running for other prizes. Those who submit "creative interpretations" of extraterrestrial sightings on their Ring devices will be eligible to win $500 Amazon gift cards.

These submissions will be judged based on creativity, humor and engagement with the device, among other things.

"Alien costumes and accessories, homemade spacecrafts, and Extraterrestrial-inspired communication with your Ring device are highly encouraged," the company said.

Why It Matters: With potential UFO sightings on the rise, the Department of Defense (DOD) launched a website a little over a month ago to provide the public with information related to what the Pentagon officially refers to as unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP).

The site provides photos, videos and other information on resolved UAP cases as they are declassified and approved for public release. This fall, the Pentagon’s All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) is expected to launch a tool on the site that will allow current and former U.S. government employees to file reports. The AARO states it will make an announcement when a reporting mechanism is available for others to use.

In a draft paper from March that got a lot of attention, AARO head Sean Kirkpatrick and Harvard professor Avi Loeb wrote that an object that appears to defy physics could potentially be an extraterrestrial "parent craft that releases many small probes during its close passage to Earth."

Photo: Courtesy of Ring.