Elon Musk's Most Painful Relationship With Amber Heard: 'Nothing Hurt Him More Than That,' Biographer Reveals

Elon Musk‘s relationship with actress Amber Heard pained him more than his troubled relationship with his father, according to his biographer Walter Isaacson, Business Insider reported.

Isaacson suggested Musk is drawn to drama, which was an element of his relationship with Heard. “Nothing hurt him more than that relationship,” Isaacson remarked.

Musk and Heard’s relationship, which began at the 2016 Met Gala, experienced several breakups and makeups before finally ending in 2018. Isaacson’s biography, released last week, explores Musk’s “psychological turmoil” in his romantic relationships, including volatile arguments with Heard.

Isaacson’s book also delves into Musk’s relationships with his ex-wife Justine Wilson and musician Grimes, mother of his three children. Wilson described Musk as combative, while Grimes suggested Musk “associates love with being mean or abusive,” partly due to his strained relationship with his father, Errol Musk.

Neither Heard’s lawyer nor Musk responded to requests for comments.

Photo by Frederic Legrand – COMEO on Shutterstock