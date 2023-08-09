McDonald's Coming Up With A 'Loki'-Themed Sauce? Employee Spills The Beans

McDonald’s MCD may soon introduce a “Loki”-themed sweet and sour sauce, a viral TikTok video suggests, reports Business Insider.

McDonald’s hinted at an upcoming promotion for Aug. 14, linked to the Disney+ series “Loki.” While the post refrained from giving away details, a TikTok video by user “mo0nf0x” potentially spilled the beans.

The video, which has garnered over 122,000 views, showcases the “Loki” sweet and sour sauce.

“@mo0nf0x new sauce alert. try the new Loki sweet and sour sauce at Mcdonald’s. it’s for our new meals in August in honor of loki. #loki #lokiseries #marvelstudios #marvel #mcdonalds #augustmeal #manager #fypシ #fypage,” the caption reads.

The individual behind the video appears to be a McDonald’s employee, as their TikTok feed features other behind-the-scenes clips from the restaurant. McDonald’s has yet to comment on the matter. A second trailer of the upcoming second season of the show, starring Tom Hiddleston, features a scene with Sylvie, another main character, working at a McDonald’s.

McDonald’s has previously collaborated with celebrities like Travis Scott and BTS for meal promotions, witnessing significant success.

