Taylor Swift Fan Convinces Southwest Pilot To Fly Over Pop Star's 'Eras Tour' LA Concert

A Taylor Swift fan made an unusual request to a Southwest pilot to fly over the pop star’s concert in Los Angeles, and the pilot agreed, according to Insider reports.

Samantha Meany, known as @idkitssammy on TikTok, shared a video of her conversation with the pilot. The video, posted on Thursday, has since amassed 7.4 million views. In the video, Meany inquired if their flight would pass over Inglewood, Los Angeles, where Swift’s concert was taking place. She mentioned missing the concert and hoped to get a glimpse of the air. The pilot, identified as Max, not only agreed but also invited her into the cockpit.

However, Meany later revealed that the view of the SoFi Stadium, where Swift was performing, was “disappointing” due to its covered roof. All she saw was the traffic outside the venue. Meany had hoped to attend Swift’s concert for her 29th birthday but found the ticket prices too steep, comparing it to a trip to Hawaii.

Many TikTok users praised the pilot’s gesture, while others expressed surprise that passengers could interact with pilots.

