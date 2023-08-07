Taylor Swift's Eras Tour: Mini-Residency Strategy During Upcoming Shows Could Generate Millions Of Dollars

Taylor Swift is reportedly turning her “Eras tour” into a potential billion-dollar venture with a strategic twist, Business Insider reports.

Swift is hosting six-night ‘mini residencies’ in cities like Los Angeles and Toronto, playing multiple shows in the same city, while bypassing others she’s visited before. This strategy, insiders believe, could save millions in production and travel costs. Nathan Hubbard, ex-CEO of Ticketmaster, emphasized the financial benefits of not dismantling and transporting stage setups frequently.

These mini residencies are likely adding millions of dollars to her bottom line, the report added.

Swift’s approach mirrors Harry Styles’ extended runs in venues like New York’s Madison Square Garden. The belief is that dedicated fans, or “Swifties”, will travel for her shows, boosting ticket sales and local tourism. In fact, the Federal Reserve noted a spike in Philadelphia’s hotel revenue, attributing it to Swift’s concerts.

The Wall Street Journal suggests that Swift’s “Eras Tour” might be the world’s first tour to gross $1 billion, while Pollstar estimates it at $1.4 billion. Swift is expected to pocket a significant portion, even after allocating $55 million in bonuses to her crew.

Swift’s ticket prices average around $250, but resale values soar to $3,801, according to Pollstar. The Common Sense Institute estimates her U.S. tour could stimulate $4.6 billion in consumer spending.

Image Via Shutterstock

