Jamie Foxx Apologizes For 'Horrifically' Controversial Antisemitic Instagram Post: 'I Was Betrayed By A Fake Friend…'

Jamie Foxx apologized after his Instagram post sparked antisemitism accusations, reports The Hill.

Last week, Jamie Foxx shared a post on Instagram stating, "They killed this dude name Jesus…what do you think they'll do to you???! #fakefriends #fakelove."

This led to allegations of promoting “Jewish deicide,” a term defined by the American Jewish Committee as the belief that Jews are eternally responsible for Jesus Christ’s death.

The post faced backlash, notably from A Wider Frame, a Jewish world news outlet, which labeled it as “horrifically antisemitic.”

Foxx subsequently removed the post and issued an apology, clarifying that his reference to “they” was about a personal betrayal and not aimed at any community. He expressed his love and support for the Jewish community. “I want to apologize to the Jewish community and everyone who was offended by my post. I now know my choice of words have caused offense and I'm sorry. That was never my intent. To clarify, I was betrayed by a fake friend and that's what I meant with ‘they,' not anything more. I only have love in my heart for everyone. I love and support the Jewish community. My deepest apologies to anyone who was offended."

Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, acknowledged Foxx’s apology, stating, "We welcome [Jamie Foxx's] apology and thank him for his clarification."

