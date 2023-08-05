Cardi B's Mic, Thrown at Fan, Poised to Fetch $100k In Auction

Cardi B's microphone, which the rapper hurled at a fan in a now viral video, is up for auction on eBay.

The bidding has surged to nearly $100,000 since its listing on Tuesday, starting with an initial price of $500.

The microphone was listed on eBay by Scott Fisher, owner of The Wave, an audio company responsible for supplying equipment to Drai's Beachclub in Las Vegas, where the incident occurred.

"Shure Axient digital Mic Cardi B threw at a person, auctioned for charity. If you want a piece of hip hop infamy and what has now become national and world news, then please bid whatever you are willing to spend," the listing reads.

When he first heard about the incident, Fisher told Insider that his primary concern was the potential damage to the microphone, which he estimated to be worth around $1,000.

"I ended up getting a video sent to me from my shop manager who said, 'Hey Scott, just letting you know that one of our mics got tossed,'" Fisher told the outlet. "The last time I got those microphones, which was earlier this year, it took 9 or 10 months backorder. And I'm sitting there going, 'Man, I hope I can replace this, I hope I can get this fixed if it's broken.'"

Also Read: Cardi B Launching CBD Skincare Line Kulture Wave Beauty In Partnership With Hemp, Inc.

Fisher also said that he was amazed that the microphone has gotten as much traction as it has, but admitted he has doubts over whether its bidders are actually serious about purchasing it.

During a show at Drai's Beach Club in Las Vegas last Friday, singer Cardi B was caught on video throwing a microphone at one of her fans in retaliation for a drink that was tossed at her while she was on stage.

The footage has rapidly spread across various social media platforms. The 30-year-old star responded by retweeting a video clip of the incident with the caption: "Jealous A** B****!"

Now Read: Woman Accidentally Spends $10K On Taylor Swift Tickets: 'My Heart Literally Stopped'

Photo: Shutterstock