How This 23-Year-Old Immigrant Earns Up To $240 Per Hour Clowning Around

After spending his early years in Mexico, David Torres-Fuentes and his parents and brother immigrated to the U.S. when he was six.

Reflecting on those early days, David recalls, "When my family and I moved here, it was just the four of us, and we carried only two suitcases. We had nothing." He vividly remembers his family living from one paycheck to another, but he admires his parents' incredible resilience and resourcefulness during those times.

David acknowledges his parents' significant role in instilling financial discipline in him. They taught him the importance of working hard to earn a living while pursuing work that ignites his passion.

He acknowledges that his parents allowed him to live at home without paying rent as long as he attended school. He told CNBC, "Even when I needed something while still living with them, they were always there to lend a hand."

Upon graduating from high school, David embarked on a new chapter of his life by moving out and entering the workforce. However, he maintains a strong bond with his parents despite the physical distance. They continue to reside in the same area, and they frequently communicate with each other over the phone.

David expresses deep gratitude for the valuable lessons his parents imparted to him. He states, "My parents truly instilled in me the importance of understanding the value of money. I aspire to pass down this wisdom to future generations."

David is now working as a performing clown, fulfilling his childhood dream. David and his wife, Jacquelyn, operate a thriving business called Abrakadabra Events in Nashville, where they specialize in hosting entertaining parties as professional clowns. To support their personal lives and business, they both hold day jobs.

They maintain a comfortable lifestyle with an annual income of approximately $43,000.

Abrakadabra Events offers services at different prices, from $140 per hour for balloon twisting and going up to $525 for the deluxe magic package, which includes a 35-minute magic show, an hour of balloon twisting, and an hour of face painting.

Customers also hire David or Jacquelyn for party games at a rate of $240 per hour. David specializes in balloon twisting, while Jacquelyn has developed expertise in face painting.

Although the business generated approximately $11,000 in revenue in 2022, it did not make a profit due to the initial expenses associated with starting up.

As a side hustle, Jacquelyn worked as a barber and generated roughly $32,000 last year.

During the week, David also works as a puppeteer at the Nashville Public Library. He performs as many as eight shows during a busy week and earns $16 per Hour. David dedicates around 10 to 15 hours per week to working at a coffee shop, where he earns $15.50 per hour.

As for their business, David and Jacquelyn primarily focus on running it and hosting weekend parties.

The couple has set ambitious financial objectives. Alongside the growth of their business, they prioritize saving for their retirement. David estimates that he saves from $100 to $500 monthly towards his Roth IRA to reach the maximum contribution limit by year-end. Additionally, as their business expands, they plan to establish a 401(k) plan.

Furthermore, the couple makes it a practice to save any remaining funds at the end of each month to establish an emergency fund. Their ultimate aim is to increase their savings further to accumulate a down payment for a house.

"When I think about retirement, I hope I can still be clowning, and I can still be performing and bringing happiness," he says. "We like to say we bring whimsy and wonder to people. And that is probably the closest thing you can get to real magic."

This story is part of a series of features on the subject of success, Benzinga Inspire.

