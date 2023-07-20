Netflix Reveals Plans To Send A Warning Email To Password Sharers In This Asian Country

This story was first published on the Benzinga India portal.

Netflix Inc NFLX, the global streaming leader, has revealed its plan to tackle password sharing in India by sending out warning emails to customers that emphasize that their accounts should be used only within one household.

Why It Matters? Starting today, the streaming giant will send an email to members who are sharing their accounts outside their households in India, Netflix stated officially.

They define a household as a space where everyone living there can enjoy Netflix at home, on the move, or on vacation, using features like "Transfer Profile" and "Manage Access and Devices."

Netflix acknowledged the variety of entertainment choices its members have and promised to continue heavy investment in diverse new films and TV shows to cater to all tastes, moods, and languages.

A Global Problem: Earlier in May, Netflix implemented password-sharing restrictions in over 100 countries, including major markets like the US, UK, France, Germany, Australia, Singapore, Mexico, and Brazil.

Additionally, Netflix provided its paying customers with an option to add an extra member from outside their household for an additional monthly fee, set at $8 (INR 660) in the US. This option allows members to transfer a person’s profile, keeping their viewing history and personalized recommendations intact.

These steps are part of Netflix’s ongoing strategy to address the widespread issue of account sharing, which reportedly involves over 100 million households globally. As of March, Netflix had 232.5 million subscribers worldwide.

